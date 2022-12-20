Busch Gardens Christmas Town Is on Now

Watch Now
Celebrating its tenth anniversary, Busch Gardens' Christmas Town returns as the longest holiday celebration in the Tampa Bay area, offering brand new experiences to celebrate the holidays and create memories to cherish for a lifetime.

It runs daily now through Jan. 9. Christmas Town joyfully bundles millions of twinkling lights, uplifting shows, iconic holiday light displays, culinary delights, and award-winning attractions such Iron Gwazi.

Christmas Town is included with any daily admission, Fun Card or Annual Pass.

For more information, visit ChristmasTown.com.

