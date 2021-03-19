Burnt Ends at Dr. BBQ's Opening this weekend

Looking for an island retreat, but not ready to leave the land? Dr. BBQ has just the thing for you! We check in with Dr. BBQ himself, Ray Lampe, as well as beverage director Dean Hurst as they introduce Burnt Ends Tiki Bar at Dr. BBQ! Get a sneak peek at some of the delicious tropical drinks and some of the new island's eats before the debut on Saturday, March 20th!

Visit Burnt Ends at 1101 1st Ave. S St. Petersburg, FL 33705

Head to their website: https://drbbqs.com/

And follow on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/drbbqs/

