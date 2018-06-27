New to town, Burgerim serves its customizable sensible-sized burgers in uno, duo or trio or party box of sixteen, boasting hundreds of flavor profiles – with eleven different patty options, including beef, dry aged beef, Wagyu beef, merguez, salmon, veggie, lamb, turkey, chicken, falafel and more; alongside gourmet toppings such as sautéed mushrooms, pineapple, sunny-side up eggs and more. More than just a burger joint, Burgerim also serves up wings, salad, sandwich and dessert options. With headquarters located in the heart of Los Angeles, Burgerim has grown rapidly in the LA area and throughout the country, becoming one of the fastest growing franchises in the fast-casual space. Customization is Burgerim’s strong suit, the menu boasts endless options, far beyond your typical burger chain, with eleven standard patty options (with a new patty introduced every quarter), numerous house made sauces and a plethora of topping varieties.