Budgeting Tips for the Holiday Shopping Season

An expert shares top budgeting tips ahead of the holiday season to help manage your finances. A recent survey found 71% of Americans plan to change the way they spend &amp; save this holiday season.
Posted at 10:37 AM, Nov 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-23 10:37:09-05

Amid inflation, managing your money has never been more important - especially as we approach the holiday season.

Affirm recently revealed that nearly half (42%) of Americans pointed to budgeting for all of the purchases they need to make this holiday season - for everything from gifts to travel to hosting - as one of their top sources of stress.

As they adjust to higher prices, the survey also uncovered that shoppers will be much more international about their holiday shopping this year, prioritizing gifts for loved ones over coworkers and gift swaps. 

Katrina Holt, financial health expert with Affirm, joined us to share some budgeting tips.

For more information, visit Affirm.com.

