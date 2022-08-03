Buccaneers Player Offering Free Training to Adopted Dogs

Buccaneers player Logan Ryan, his wife Ashley, and their non profit the Ryan Animal Rescue Foundation (RARF), are giving back to those who adopt a dog.

They're giving anyone who adopts a dog through the Humane Society Tampa Bay a free month of virtual dog training through GoodPup. This offer is only available through August 26.

For more information about the Humane Society Tampa Bay and to see what dogs are available for adoption, visit their website HumaneSocietyTampa.org.

For ways to help the animal community through the Ryan Animal Rescue Foundation, visit RARF.org.