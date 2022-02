Brushing your teeth is perhaps the most important part of your daily hygiene routine and at different times of our lives, our teeth have different needs. This is why it's important to be aware of the needs of your teeth in prder to properly care for them. Joining us to discuss the latest tech advancements in oral care is the President and CEO of Premier Dental, Julie Charlestein.

FOR MORE INFORMATION VISIT: IZZOSMILE.COM

This segment is paid for by Premier Dental Products Company.