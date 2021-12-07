Brown Fertility is pleased to announce physician Dr. Daniel Duffy has joined its newest location this month. The second Tampa, Fla. office opened mid-October and is the 13th location for Brown Fertility, a fully comprehensive fertility clinic with locations throughout Florida and Georgia. Serving Florida and Georgia for 21+ years, our team of providers have combined 100+ years of experience with more than 20,000 miracle babies born.

Dr. Duffy comes to Brown Fertility with more than 20 years of experience in reproductive medicine. He served in the U.S. Air Force at Kessler Air Force Base overseeing residents’ reproductive medicine education and providing care to Air Force Patients. He is board-certified in both OB/GYN and REI and has extensive surgical expertise in advanced laparoscopic and hysteroscopic surgery, including the DaVinci Robotic Surgery system.

Brown Fertility's mission is to Conceive Miracles and help those grow their family. We offer affordable treatment and financing options. We want everyone to receive the care they need and finances shouldn't stop you. Our new patient appointment is $100 and we are able to accommodate patients immediately into our Tampa schedule.

Website: www.BrownFertility.com

Phone: 877-260-0352

Facebook/Instagram: @brownfertility