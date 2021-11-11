Watch
Brooke's 4th Annual Butterfly Bash

Brooke's Butterfly Bash
Posted at 10:03 AM, Nov 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-11 10:03:35-05

Brooke's Butterfly Bash is a night of dynamite music, food, charity, fun, live & silent auction benefiting Lupus Foundation of America Fl Chapter & TGH Foundation

The event is Tuesday, January 18th 2022 at 6 p.m. The music, featuring the Black Honkey Band will play until 10pm at the Floridian Social Club, 687 Central Ave N St Petersburg FL 33701.

Individual tickets & Tables purchases are available at BrookesButterflyBash.com

For more Info contact Denise Brown 813-507-1559 or email: info@brookesbutterflybash

Denise’s passion for this cause is her way of keeping her daughter, Brooke Brown’s, legacy of helping others going. Brooke lost her battle to lupus on October 15, 2017.

