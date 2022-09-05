Watch Now
British Jazz Musical Group Set to Perform in St. Pete This Week

The Simon Lasky Group are bringing their jazz vibe to the Palladium on September 9.
Posted at 10:53 AM, Sep 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-05 11:13:45-04

Jazz music will soon fill the Palladium in St. Pete as the Simon Lasky Group is set to take the stage this week.

He's performing on Friday, September 9 at 8 p.m. He stopped by Tampa Bay's Morning Blend to give us a sneak peak.

You can learn more or purchase tickets at MyPalladium.org.

Simon Lasky is a British jazz composer/pianist who relocated to Tampa after winning the 2018 British Composer Award for his album 'About the Moment.'

He went on to study composition at USF with acclaimed jazz composer, Chuck Owen.

Since achieving his Masters in Jazz Studies, Simon formed a U.S version of his band, the Simon Lasky Group. He is currently on Faculty at USF, performs nightly on the local jazz scene and is an NPR Jazz Host on WUSF 89.7.

