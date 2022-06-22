Bring the Indoors Outside!

The last two years have transformed how people entertain in their homes, placing a greater emphasis on outdoor spaces. One of this summer’s emerging design trends is the concept of bringing indoor furniture and decor outdoors, to achieve that cozy feeling in your backyard.

Mikel Welch – a sought-after design expert and media personality renowned for his DIY decor tutorials – shares tips to embrace this trend and get ready to host summer parties by decorating your porch, patio and backyard areas with indoor decor. With new research from payment network Affirm [affirm.com] finding that the average consumer will spend $4,000 on home upgrades this year, Mikel will also share hacks to redo your space without going over budget, including how to use Affirm to pay over time for furniture and decor you love.

For more information visit Affirm.com

