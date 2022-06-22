Watch
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Bring the Indoors Outside!

We talk about designing your outside space.
Posted at 1:29 PM, Jun 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-22 14:00:15-04

The last two years have transformed how people entertain in their homes, placing a greater emphasis on outdoor spaces. One of this summer’s emerging design trends is the concept of bringing indoor furniture and decor outdoors, to achieve that cozy feeling in your backyard.

Mikel Welch – a sought-after design expert and media personality renowned for his DIY decor tutorials – shares tips to embrace this trend and get ready to host summer parties by decorating your porch, patio and backyard areas with indoor decor. With new research from payment network Affirm [affirm.com] finding that the average consumer will spend $4,000 on home upgrades this year, Mikel will also share hacks to redo your space without going over budget, including how to use Affirm to pay over time for furniture and decor you love.

For more information visit Affirm.com

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

