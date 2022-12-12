Bring Fun & Games Under Your Tree With These Gift Ideas

Do you struggle to find the perfect gift for your kids? Whether your kids are young or old, lifestyle and parenting expert Sherri French joins us with some great ideas that bring both fun and games under your tree.

Puzzlies from Worldwide Buddies | $24.99



The puzzle features 36 buddies from different countries, and it's designed for children to meet and greet characters from all corners of the world!

It has 100 big pieces; the best part is that it's double-sided, with each side being of a different level of difficulty.

This means that it's perfect for children of different ages and a great way to get the entire family around the table for some screen-free and creative time.

Available at WorldwideBuddies.com, use coupon code MOMHINT for 20% off!

Crayola Colors of the World Crayons | $2.49

Colors of the World Coloring Book | $1.99

Colors of Kindness | $1.99

64 ct Crayons | $5.49

Color Wonder Activity Pads | $4.99



Get creative this holiday and color!

Little ones will enjoy the characters like Princesses and Paw Patrol inside the mess-free Color Wonder where the ink only shows on the Color Wonder paper.

Colors of Kindness and Colors of the World crayons shares kindness for all kids this holiday season.

Unwrap the classic 64-count Crayons with the unforgettable sharpener and amazing colors to make this year the most bright and colorful holiday!

Available at Crayola.com



Kids Against Maturity - $24.99

Joke King - $24.99

Paco Sako - $49.99



Nutt Heads is best known for its popular question-and-answer game Kids Against Maturity.

Paco Sako or Peace Chess was created by Dutch Dad Felix Albers. It is based on chess but plays slightly differently - no pieces are removed from the board.

Available at Target, Walgreens, and NuttHeads.com

Blush Deluxe Mani-Pedi Lap Desk – Limited time $77

Harry Potter™ Deathly Hallows™ Bluetooth® Speaker – Limited time $79

