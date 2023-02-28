Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Brighten Things Up With These Must-Have Products

February can be a gloomy month for some but we have some ideas on how you can brighten things up with some must-haves for this month.
Posted at 10:20 AM, Feb 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-28 10:20:03-05

Lifestyle contributor Limor Suss shares February Must Haves.

The Garnier Whole Blends Hair Honey Repairing Serum for damaged hair is blended with sustainably sourced Acacia Honey, and repairs damaged lengths by fighting against breakage and split ends.

Easily simplify your baby’s skin, scalp, and hair care routine with Vivvi & Bloom 2-in-1 products verified by the Environmental Working Group. For more information, follow @vivviandbloom on social media.

Real, wholesome, and delicious. Absolutely Gluten Free is committed to providing delicious items that just happen to be gluten-free. Find out more at absolutelygf.com.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com