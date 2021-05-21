Watch
Bright Futures Scholarship Program

Posted at 8:58 AM, May 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-21 08:58:24-04

The Bright Futures Scholarship Program, which is primarily funded by the Florida Lottery, was created in 1997 by the Florida Legislature to assist students in pursuing post-secondary education and career goals.

We sit down and talk with De'Nicea Hilton Harper who benefited from the Bright Futures Scholarship Program.

Did a Bright Futures Scholarship help you through college? We want to hear from you and you may even end up on the show. Go to our Facebook page to tell your story.

Sponsored by: Florida Lottery

