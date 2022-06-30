Bridal Season Makes a Comeback

Micaela Erlanger is responsible for creating iconic moments on the red carpet for many of the world’s most recognizable stars. You’ve seen her looks on A-listers like Lupita Nyong’o, Meryl Streep, Common, Diane Kruger, Lucy Hale, Shailene Woodley and more.

Micaela first met viewers as a bride-to-be who had postponed her wedding three times due to COVID, but now she’s a married woman! She is still buzzing from her recent wedding in April after two years of delays. The three-day extravaganza was star-studded and even featured in Vogue Magazine.

The pandemic brought many couples closer together, with many whose love endured the test deciding to take the next step and say “I do.” Now that “normal” life is resuming, summer wedding season is full swing! As a bridal stylist, Micaela knows walking down the aisle is a bride’s version of a celebrity walking the red carpet. That’s why curating the perfect look is her ultimate responsibility – from the diamond engagement ring to the perfect dress and day-of jewels. Micaela shares the latest wedding trends, personal styling tips and she’ll talk about the journey to her own wedding day!