Brian Santos aka "The Wall Wizard"

Brian Santos also known as the Wall Wizard will be doing workshops and demos at Florida's Largest Home Show this weekend at the Tampa Convention Center. Learn how new products are making paints healthier and more long-lasting. Plus find out about innovative tools to help make the job easier. For more information visit floridaslargesthomeshow.com
Posted at 2:50 PM, Apr 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-29 14:50:06-04
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018
