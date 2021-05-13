Watch
Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt crowned the winners of HGTV’s Rock the Block

Posted at 8:55 AM, May 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-13 08:55:11-04

Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt, hosts of 100 Day Dream Home, were crowned the winners of HGTV’s mega-hit competition series Rock the Block.

During the finale, the Kleinschmidts, self-proclaimed underdogs throughout the competition, bested challengers Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent (Nate and Jeremiah: Save My House); David Bromstad (My Lottery Dream Home) and Tiffany Brooks, ($50K Three Ways); and Alison Victoria (Windy City Rehab) and Mike Holmes (Holmes + Holmes). In the end, the Kleinschmidt’s stunning Southern Craftsman transformation delivered the highest appraisal value and the grand prize—bragging rights and a street named in their honor. Throughout the competition, the dueling duos faced off to max-out identical properties with the goal to add the most property value to each home.

Rock the Block is available to stream on discovery+. https://www.discoveryplus.com/

HGTV also just announced they've ordered 10 new episodes of "100 Day Dream Home"

Fans can binge-watch past seasons of 100 Day Dream Home and season two of Rock the Block, now streaming on discovery+.

