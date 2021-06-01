"Breaking Bobby Bones" premieres on National Geographic

We catch up with Radio Hall of Fame Inductee and TV Personality Bobby Bones. He’s taking viewers on an extraordinary adventure across the country that will warm your heart and inspire your soul in his new National Geographic series, "Breaking Bobby Bones."

In each half-hour episode of BREAKING BOBBY BONES, Bobby Bones pursues his own mantra—Fight. Grind. Repeat.—by traveling to far-flung destinations across the country to find people with unique jobs, skills, hobbies and abilities. Upon arrival, he meets local everyday heroes who challenge him to conquer (or at least attempt) the tricks of their trades while exploring the triumphs and tragedies that made these heroes who they are today. Through their joint experiences, viewers come along for the ride learning what it’s like to become a tenacious stunt performer, kayak a river blindfolded and play para sled hockey on a sled. It’s an action-packed celebration of Americans who work hard, play hard and, above all, take pride in everything they do.

https://www.nationalgeographic.com/tv/