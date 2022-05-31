Watch
Breaking Barriers 2022

MILITARY PHOTOGRAPHY WORKSHOP
Posted at 1:09 PM, May 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-31 13:09:36-04

With over 98,000 veterans in Tampa Bay USF CAM’s program Breaking Barriers was created to offer this large Tampa Bay and USF community of military veterans and their families access to the arts in order to acquire a voice through an arts based program. The culture of the “silent veteran,” could be transformed into one of a storyteller that amplified veteran voices and experiences to both the local civilian and larger veteran communities

Breaking Barriers 2022 offers two online workshops Fridays, July 8 – August 12, 2022 •Seeing Like a Camera, Working Like an Artist (beginning) •Out of the Box – New Ways of Seeing and Making Photographs (advanced) Both workshops are led by photographer and educator Selina Román and assisted by photographer and educator Christen Cortes. REGISTRATION DUE: Tuesday, July 1. Email Amy Allison at amyallison@usf.edu to register

For more information Click here

