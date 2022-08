Next week, music lovers in Tampa Bay will be able to enjoy a concert filled with classic samba and bossa nova.

A rising star in the Brazilian music scene, Daniela Soledade, will be performing at the Palladium on August 19. She will also be releasing her new album, "Pretty World," at the same time.

She'll be joined on stage by bossa nova icon Roberto Menescal and Grammy-nominated pianist Antonio Adolfo.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit MyPalladium.org.