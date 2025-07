“Kings Court” is a bold new dating series with three celebrity kings – supermodel Tyson Beckford, NBA All-Star Carlos Boozer, and WWE Legend Thaddeus ‘Titus O’Neil’ Bullard – as they search for their queen among 21 accomplished women ready to compete for their heart.

Bullard is a divorced dad and has focused his life around his kids. He now finds himself an empty nester and is ready to find someone special to enjoy the next phase of life.

Watch King's Court Sundays at 9 P.M on Bravo