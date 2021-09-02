Watch
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Brandon's neighborhood Sprouts Farmers Market now open

items.[0].videoTitle
Fresh Fall Produce at Sprouts Farmers Market
Posted at 10:31 AM, Sep 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-02 10:31:33-04

Brandon's neighborhood Sprouts Farmers Market is now open on Causeway Boulevard and Gornto Lake Road! Sprouts offers a fresh, friendly take on grocery shopping, with fresh and innovative products throughout the store.

Visit Sprouts to discover the season’s freshest, most delicious produce, including items grown in Florida from Noble Citrus, Astin Berry Exchange, Santa Sweets and more! Sprouts has partnered with Feeding Tampa Bay for its Food Rescue Program where food that’s no longer fit for sale, but still completely edible and nutritious, is donated and turned into healthy meals for those in need. This means less waste and more support for Tampa communities.

Paid for by Sprouts Farmers Market

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com