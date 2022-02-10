Watch
Brad's Deals for Valentine's Day

Brad's Deals Valentine's Day Gift Ideas
Posted at 10:49 AM, Feb 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-10 10:49:29-05

Casey Runyan from Brad's Deals joined us to talk about what shoppers can expect this Valentine's Day. Head to BradsDeals.com and follow their blog, More for Less where you'll find more advice on shopping tips and tricks.

