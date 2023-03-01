Boston Lager Remastered: New, Brighter Take on a Classic

The beer that made Samuel Adams just got better. Driven by its relentless pursuit of better beer, Samuel Adams is remastering its flagship Boston Lager to match the preferences of today’s beer lovers.

Since 1984, Samuel Adams Boston Lager has used the world’s finest hand-selected ingredients to create a perfectly balanced and complex original brew. So, why change a classic? The recipe hasn’t changed. Boston Lager Remastered still uses Founder and Brewer Jim Koch’s great-great grandfather’s mid-19th century original recipe but has evolved the brewing process to reduce filtration by adding a traditional German practice of biological acidification, resulting in a brighter, easier-drinking beer.

Boston Lager Remastered is easier to drink and more refreshing than ever before. Its classic complex-yet-balanced flavor profile features a backbone of caramel and toffee malt notes and a distinct noble hop character with hints of pine and citrus for a crisp finish.

