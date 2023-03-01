Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Boston Lager Remastered: New, Brighter Take on a Classic

The beer that made Samuel Adams a household name just got better. Boston Lager has been remastered with a brighter profile to better match the preferences of today's beer lovers!
Posted at 12:20 PM, Mar 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-01 12:20:03-05

The beer that made Samuel Adams just got better. Driven by its relentless pursuit of better beer, Samuel Adams is remastering its flagship Boston Lager to match the preferences of today’s beer lovers.    

Since 1984, Samuel Adams Boston Lager has used the world’s finest hand-selected ingredients to create a perfectly balanced and complex original brew. So, why change a classic? The recipe hasn’t changed. Boston Lager Remastered still uses Founder and Brewer Jim Koch’s great-great grandfather’s mid-19th century original recipe but has evolved the brewing process to reduce filtration by adding a traditional German practice of biological acidification, resulting in a brighter, easier-drinking beer.  

Boston Lager Remastered is easier to drink and more refreshing than ever before. Its classic complex-yet-balanced flavor profile features a backbone of caramel and toffee malt notes and a distinct noble hop character with hints of pine and citrus for a crisp finish.   

For more information, visit SamuelAdams.com.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com