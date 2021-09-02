Booking.com "Endless Summer"

Looking for a score on a vacation rental? Well, Booking.com just announced its latest promotion to help lucky travelers save big when booking an upcoming vacay. Located in the Florida Keys, the dream home boasts four bedrooms and five bathrooms. The option to book the property for a week-long stay for $20 will be on a first-come, first-serve basis. The Booking team says they came up with the promotion idea with the hopes of helping bring family and friends together and making up for lost time with loved ones. The place is geared for families who enjoy the sunshine. The house comes tricked out with a pool table, wet bar, and a wraparound balcony. The lucky booker will also get a private chef a few nights during the stay, a complimentary cocktail lesson with a mixologist, in-house spa services, and an option to take a water aerobics class in the backyard pool. Other fun features include yard games, pool floaties, and the use of a designated area to take Instagram-worthy pics. According to the website, stay dates for this one-time, unique experience are September 30th to October 6th, 2021 and will open for booking on August 30th at 12pm ET on a first-come-first-serve basis.

Check out all the details, booking.com.

