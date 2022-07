Saturday, July 30th - Boho Sideshow and Dean Johanesen & The 24-Hour Men perform in the Palladium's Side Door Cabaret for a night of swing, dancing, and fun! TICKETS Reserved: $40 – limited to 50 seats in rows closest to the stage. General Admission: $15 in advance, $20 day of show.

For tickets go to mypalladium.org