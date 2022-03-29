Watch
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Body Positivity for Swimsuit Season

Body Positivity with Emme
Posted at 9:40 AM, Mar 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-29 09:40:44-04

Recognized globally as an advocate for women’s empowerment and body positivity, Emme is the iconic American model who fights for fairness and inclusivity in the fashion and beauty industries. In her work as a brand spokesperson, television personality, podcast host, author, the first fullfigured Revlon spokeswoman, keynote speaker, and creative director of her eponymous clothing lines, Emme’s message remains clear – selfesteem should not be decided by the number on the scale.

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

