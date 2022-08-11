Watch Now
'Bluey' Season 3 Now Streaming on Disney+

Posted at 10:53 AM, Aug 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-11 10:53:41-04

The Emmy-Winning smash hit for kids "Bluey" is back for season three, now streaming on Disney+.

We talked with the show's producers, Sam Moor and Daley Pearson, about why this show is so loved by kids and parents alike.

The series follows Bluey, a 6-year-old Blue Heeler dog, who loves to play and turns everyday family life into extraordinary adventures that unfold in unpredictable and hilarious ways.

The third season builds on the series’ first two multi-award-winning seasons with new friends and locations. The premiering episodes also include a range of home-based stories that reflect, in humorous and sometimes poignant detail, the usual and unexpected occurrences of everyday family life with relatable themes such as making dad a birthday breakfast, keeping promises, and getting one’s own bedroom.

Season three is now streaming on Disney+.

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content.

