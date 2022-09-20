'Blue's Clues & You Live' Coming to Ruth Eckerd Hall Next Week

Ruth Eckerd Hall presents "Blues Clues & You" live on stage, a brand-new theater production based on the hit preschool television series.

It will feature all of the beloved characters from the series, including Blue, her friends Magenta, Rainbow Puppy, and many more. This new, original musical adventure will have kids of all ages singing and dancing in the aisles.

Producer of "Blues Clues & You" joins us with what you can expect.

You can catch the show on Friday, September 30 at 6 p.m. at Ruth Eckerd Hall. Head to RuthEckerdHall.com for more information or to purchase tickets.