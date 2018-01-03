Blue Harbour Restaurant Sails into Tampa

Now open at 725 South Harbour Island Boulevard inside Tampa, Florida’s newly renovated Westin Tampa Waterside[westintampawaterside.com], Blue Harbour is the newest restaurant and bar concept to splash into town. The relaxed yet refined restaurant features a menu inspired by the sea with simple dishes flawlessly executed, and a top-notch beverage program offering a premium array of cocktails.

Featured Recipe

Gulf Black Grouper & Risotto



Ingredients:

6 oz Gulf Black Grouper

5 oz Risotto

1 tbsp Salted butter

1 tbsp Parmesan cheese

2 oz Chicken stock

2 tbsp Sweet pea puree

1 cup Mushroom blend

1 tsp Garlic, minced

1 tsp Shallots, julienne

1 tbsp Basil chiffonade

1 sprig Fresh thyme

1 oz Chardonnay

2 oz Beurre Blance



Method:

1. Add oil to saute pan and bring to smoking point.

2. Season grouper with salt and pepper well.

3. Place grouper in hot pan with skin side

down and cook until edges of fish turn

white. Then, flip fish over and finish cooking in oven.

4. Combine risotto, butter, parmesan and stock and cook until rice is soft. Then, stir

in pea puree. Season with salt & pepper.

5. Combine garlic and shallots with oli

ve oil and saute until shallots are translucent.

Then, add mushrooms and cook until soft.

6. Add basil and thyme, the deglaze with chardonnay. Season with salt & pepper.

7. To assemble, spoon risotto in center of plate, place grouper on top of risotto, top

with mushroom blend and drizzle beurre blanc over mushroom and around risotto.

Garnish with micro herbs.