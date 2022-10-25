Blood Supply Shortage: Why it’s Happening and How You Can Help

We're in the worst blood shortage in over a decade, posing a concerning risk to patient care. Amid this crisis, doctors have been forced to make difficult decisions about who receives blood transfusions and who will need to wait until more products become available.

With the blood shortage being a major health issue potentially affecting so many, Dr. Glenn Ramsey, chair of the College of American Pathologists Transfusion Committee, joins us with more on what can be done and what we should know.

For more information, head to