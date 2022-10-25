Watch Now
Blood Supply Shortage: Why it’s Happening and How You Can Help

This is the worst blood shortage in over a decade, posing a concerning risk to patient care. We're breaking down what can be done, how you can help, and what we should know.
We're in the worst blood shortage in over a decade, posing a concerning risk to patient care. Amid this crisis, doctors have been forced to make difficult decisions about who receives blood transfusions and who will need to wait until more products become available.

With the blood shortage being a major health issue potentially affecting so many, Dr. Glenn Ramsey, chair of the College of American Pathologists Transfusion Committee, joins us with more on what can be done and what we should know.

