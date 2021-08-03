Blippi The Musical is set to bring the vivacious, energetic, and educational children’s character from the screen to the stage for an all-ages extravaganza of fun, dancing, singing and meeting amazing new friends onstage. Blippi’s tour is bringing the fun and antics of his beloved adventures to the stage, to provide an interactive, family-friendly show unlike anything else out there. Blippi’s appeal lies in his wonder and in the way he looks at the world.

Blippi The Musical

Ruth Eckerd Hall

Saturday, August 7 - 2:00PM

Get your tickets by visiting www.rutheckerdhall.com.