Watch
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Blippi The Musical

items.[0].videoTitle
Blippi
Posted at 9:31 AM, Aug 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-03 09:31:21-04

Blippi The Musical is set to bring the vivacious, energetic, and educational children’s character from the screen to the stage for an all-ages extravaganza of fun, dancing, singing and meeting amazing new friends onstage. Blippi’s tour is bringing the fun and antics of his beloved adventures to the stage, to provide an interactive, family-friendly show unlike anything else out there. Blippi’s appeal lies in his wonder and in the way he looks at the world.

Blippi The Musical
Ruth Eckerd Hall
Saturday, August 7 - 2:00PM

Get your tickets by visiting www.rutheckerdhall.com.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com