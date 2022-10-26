Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Black Women, Breast Cancer and the Tests That Can Save Lives

Black women are more likely to die from breast cancer than white women. More progress needs to be made to improve their outcomes.
Posted at 10:35 AM, Oct 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-26 10:35:33-04

Black women are more likely to die from breast cancer than white women. More progress needs to be made to improve their outcomes.

These improvements can start in the early days after diagnosis by ensuring they have access to reliable, clear, and accurate gene expression profiling - a test that unveils biological insights about each unique tumor. Especially since recent data has shown that not all genomic tests are the same or as accurate for black women.

Joining us to discuss more are Dr. Sonya Reid, an assistant processor in the division of hematology/oncology at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, and Aleseia Saunders, a breast cancer survivor.

For more information, visit Agendia.com.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com