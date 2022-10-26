Black Women, Breast Cancer and the Tests That Can Save Lives

Black women are more likely to die from breast cancer than white women. More progress needs to be made to improve their outcomes.

These improvements can start in the early days after diagnosis by ensuring they have access to reliable, clear, and accurate gene expression profiling - a test that unveils biological insights about each unique tumor. Especially since recent data has shown that not all genomic tests are the same or as accurate for black women.

Joining us to discuss more are Dr. Sonya Reid, an assistant processor in the division of hematology/oncology at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, and Aleseia Saunders, a breast cancer survivor.

