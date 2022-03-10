Black Rock is a really unique concept where guests get to cook their protein on a 755 degree volcanic stone at their table. The first Black Rock opened in Michigan and was inspired by a vacation that the founder went on.

Black Rock just launched a new menu and have several delicious new items including: • Volcano Shrimp • Sticky Ribs • French Dip.

Black Rock is now available to both pick-up and delivery. Delivery is available though Uber, DoorDash and GrubHub. We have specials Meal Bundles for only $28.99 that are only available for pick-up and delivery.

Black Rock Bar & Grill Locations locally in Carrollwood and Brandon. 11702 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa, FL 33618 804 Providence Rd, Brandon, FL 33511 www.blackrockrestaurants.com

