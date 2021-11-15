Watch
Black Restaurant Week

Posted at 9:57 AM, Nov 15, 2021
Black Restaurant Week invites foodies across the nation to expand their palates and celebrate the diverse flavors of African, African-American, and Caribbean cuisine and culture in their local communities. Supporting Black Restaurant Week and patronizing local Black-owned restaurants and food businesses helps contribute to the livelihood of the Black culinary industry and local economy.

Black Restaurant Week proves to be a lifeline for Black-owned restaurants each year and that sentiment has only intensified with the onset of the pandemic. Since February 2020, Black-owned restaurants have faced disproportionate economic setbacks and closure rates. As a result, Black Restaurant Week is shifting its focus to reviving the Black culinary industry amid COVID-19.

Black Restaurant Week has highlighted more than 1000 Black-owned food businesses since last year and aims to ensure support for the Black culinary industry extends beyond a moment and into a movement.

To get more information visit their website.

