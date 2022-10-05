'Black Pioneers: Legacy in the American West' on Display at the James Museum

A new exhibit is on display right now at the James Museum of Western & Wildlife Art, exploring the path of Black history in the West with a timeline of original pictorial quilts.

The exhibit is called "Black Pioneers: Legacy in the American West," featuring colorful, richly detailed works, detailing the arrival of Africans in the American West in 1528 all the way through the Civil Rights Movement. It brings to life forgotten stories and lesser-known chapters in our shared history.

It's on display right now through January 8. For more information, head to TheJamesMuseum.org/BlackPioneers.