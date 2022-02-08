Watch
"Black Love" Series at Tampa Theatre

Posted at 9:54 AM, Feb 08, 2022
Tampa Theatre has been part of countless love stories over its 95 years, from first kisses in the balcony to wedding vows on the historic stage. Now, Tampa's most romantic movie palace has a new classic movie series: Black Love celebrates great cinematic love stories told by Black filmmakers and diverse casts. Produced in collaboration with Tampa’s Community Engagement & Partnerships Department, the series is presented in partnership with organizations deeply rooted in Tampa’s Black community.

3:00pm Feb. 26 and 27
Tampa Theatre Tickets are $10 / $7 for Theatre Members

Tampa Theatre also just announced dates for our Summer Film Camp program. Campers entering grades 3-12 work in small groups to learn the creative process of digital filmmaking. All necessary equipment is provided, and by the end of the week. each production team will have a 3-5 minute movie to premiere on the big screen for family and friends. Registration is NOW OPEN for Tampa Theatre Members. General Registration will open at noon Tuesday, Feb. 15

