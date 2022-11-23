Watch Now
Black Friday, Cyber Monday Deals for the DIY & Craft Lovers

This weekend marks the start of the holiday shopping season! Lifestyle contributor Limor Suss shares some great gift ideas you can find on sale this Black Friday and Cyber Monday.
Posted at 10:49 AM, Nov 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-23 10:50:01-05

JOANN has great Black Friday deals for DIY and craft lovers.

The new Cricut Maker Bundle Blue comes with the ultimate smart cutting machine, mats, vinyls, and markup tools – all you need for virtually any handmade project you can imagine, from 3D art to home decor, jewelry, iron-on projects, and so much more. Exclusively at JOANN, it’s on sale from November 23rd through December 8th for $229, down from $329.

The Cupixel Acrylic Art Set has everything you need to make and decorate five personalized, custom acrylic paintings. Its “smart trace” technology enables you to paint anything, even your own photos. These are normally $49, but will be on sale for $29.99 from November 23rd through December 7th.

Arctix offers high-quality, value-priced outdoor clothing for the whole family.

