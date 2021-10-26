Watch
BK Jackson headlines UACDC Gala

The Internationally known musician headlines a night of great entertainment
Posted at 1:55 PM, Oct 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-26 13:55:16-04

The University Area CDC (Community Development Corporation) will hold its annual gala: A Masquerade Affair: Aladdin, on Saturday, Nov. 6, from 6 to 10 p.m. at the University Area Community Park Pavilion at 14013 N. 22nd St. in Tampa.

A Masquerade Affair: Aladdin is University Area CDC’s largest fundraiser of the year, celebrating the organization’s accomplishments while raising significant contributions for operations and programs. This year’s event will feature fire dancers, performance by Prodigy Cultural Arts youth, a silent auction and musical performance by BK Jackson.

Specifically, proceeds from the 2021 Gala will benefit the University Area CDC’s cultural campus.

Ticket purchases, sponsorship opportunities and more information for the event are available by calling 813.558.5212 and by visiting www.uacdc.org/gala.

