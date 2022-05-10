Watch
BJ's Alabama BBQ - a Tampa Bay Staple

Posted at 11:03 AM, May 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-10 11:03:20-04

Family owned and operated BJ's Alabama BBQ is located at 3423 S Dale Mabry Hwy in Tampa. Serving up classic smoked meats and Southern sides in the Tampa Bay area!

