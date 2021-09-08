BioMarker Status and Lung Cancer Treatment

For roughly 1 in 8 U.S. Patients with non-small cell lung Cancer, knowing their biomarker status could unlock the door to a newly approved treatment.

Non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) accounts for approximately 84% of the 2.2 million new lung cancer diagnoses each year worldwide, including approximately 236,000 new cases in the U.S. We speak with a Physician about the critical role Biomarker Testing can play in detecting a form of lung cancer caused by a genetic mutation.

LUMAKRAS™ is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with KRAS G12C-mutated locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), as determined by an FDA-approved test, who have received at least one prior systemic therapy. This indication is approved under accelerated approval based on overall response rate (ORR) and duration of response (DOR). Continued approval for this indication may be contingent upon verification and description of clinical benefit in a confirmatory trial(s).

