Billy Prine & The Prine Time Band at Bilheimer Capitol Theatre

Billy Prine & The Prine Time Band Present Songs of John Prine At The Nancy And David Bilheimer Capitol Theatre On Thursday, February 3 At 8 PM Tickets start at $35 and are on sale now - at www.RuthEckerdHall.com.

Billy Prine is a natural-born storyteller just like his late, great brother John Prine was a natural-born songwriter. John was a great communicator of the human experience whittled down to the best words. His big, little brother, owner of a rich, booming voice yet full of subtleness, is one of the finest orators you’ll ever hear – also choosing just the right turn of phrase.

During these concerts celebrating John’s life in song, Billy will tell stories about or surrounding some of John’s most beloved songs before leading his band through his version of John’s timeless masterpieces. As an example, fans will get to hear the first time John played his classic song Paradise for their father as the family sat around the kitchen table.

Billy's EP - "A Place I Used To Know" is available on Memphis International Records, Spotify, Apple Music and all other streaming platforms! The album includes two songs written by Billy's late brother, the legendary John Prine.