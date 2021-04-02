Bill Rancic - Finding the Next "Big Idea" in Cancer Care

Entrepreneur and Cancer Activist Bill Rancic is helping inspire the next “Big Idea” in cancer care beyond medicine fueled by his own experience helping his wife Giuliana through her cancer journey. An innovative program is tackling critical challenges in cancer care by cultivating ideas that are making an impact in the cancer care community beyond medicine.

Bill Rancic, along with one of this year’s finalists Lisa McKenzie, join us to talk about the C3 Prize, which stands for Changing Cancer Care.