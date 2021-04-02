Watch
Bill Rancic - Finding the Next "Big Idea" in Cancer Care

"The Next Big Step" in Cancer Research
Posted at 9:14 AM, Apr 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-02 09:14:19-04

Entrepreneur and Cancer Activist Bill Rancic is helping inspire the next “Big Idea” in cancer care beyond medicine fueled by his own experience helping his wife Giuliana through her cancer journey. An innovative program is tackling critical challenges in cancer care by cultivating ideas that are making an impact in the cancer care community beyond medicine.

Bill Rancic, along with one of this year’s finalists Lisa McKenzie, join us to talk about the C3 Prize, which stands for Changing Cancer Care.

