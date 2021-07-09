Bilheimer Capitol Theatre Presents Stand-Up Comedian Bob Saget

The Nancy and David Bilheimer Capitol Theatre presents comedian Bob Saget on Friday, July 16 at 8 pm. Tickets are on sale now. This show is for Mature Audiences ONLY.

Yes, Bob Saget has starred in many successful television shows, including two of the most family-friendly shows network TV has every produced (Full House and America's Funniest Home Videos) but, he’s also an out-of-his-mind, GRAMMY®-nominated stand-up comedian for over thirty years.

His 2013 one-hour stand-up special, That’s What I’m Talkin’ About, was nominated for a 2014 GRAMMY® Award for Best Comedy Album. The special premiered on Showtime in 2013 and is available as a CD, DVD and download. His first book, Dirty Daddy, a New York Times best-seller, was released in 2014, to critical acclaim, with Vanity Fair calling it, “Hilarious and at times heartbreaking.” The book is also available as an audiobook, recorded by Bob himself.

In 2016, Bob finished a very fulfilling and successful 9-week run on Broadway in the Tony-nominated play, Hand To God. That same year, he also co-starred in the film, A Stand Up Guy.

In 2019, Bob’s independent film, Benjamin, was released and is now on Hulu and Apple TV. He was also the host for the CMT TV series, Nashville Squares. Last fall he competed on the fourth season of The Masked Singer and was revealed as the Squiggly Monster. He recently shot the film, Blue Iguana and spends much of his time recording his new podcast, Bob Saget’s Here For You.

Tickets priced at $55, $45 and $35 are available by visiting www.RuthEckerdHall.com. Tickets may also be purchased by calling The Raymond James Central Ticket Office at Ruth Eckerd Hall at 727.791.7400, Tuesday through Saturday noon to 4 pm ONLY.

The Bilheimer Capitol Theatre Box Office will open one hour prior to showtime.

