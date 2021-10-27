Watch
Big Storm Brewing Co. Brewfest for ALS

Big Storm Brew Fest for ALS
Posted at 10:07 AM, Oct 27, 2021
Big Storm Brewing Co. is teaming up with other local breweries in the fight to end ALS, or Lou Gehrig’s disease. Big Storm is honored to host this year’s Brewfest for ALS, on Saturday, October 30th. The fundraiser brings together more than a dozen Ales for ALS™ brewers, including Big Storm, Fat Point, Cigar City and Dissent Craft Brewing.

A portion of the proceeds supports ALS research. Since 2013, the program has raised over $3,500,000 for ALS research.

Brewfest for ALS on Saturday, Oct 30th at Big Storm Brewing company in Clearwater.

