Big Sky Returns for Season Two

Last Fall’s #1 Series Returns to ABC for Season Two…Big Sky we speak with the talented,

Jesse James Keitel & Dedee Pfeiffer.

When private detectives Cassie Dewell and Jenny Hoyt reunite to investigate a car wreck outside of Helena, Montana, they soon discover that the case may not be as straightforward as it seems. As they unravel the mystery of the accident, their worlds will collide with a band of unsuspecting teens, a flirtatious face from Jenny’s past, and a vicious outsider hellbent on finding answers. Based on the series of books by C.J. Box. The series stars Katheryn Winnick as Jenny Hoyt, Kylie Bunbury as Cassie Dewell, Brian Geraghty as Ronald Pergman, Dedee Pfeiffer as Denise Brisbane, Jesse James Keitel as Jerrie Kennedy, Omar Metwally as Mark Lindor, Anja Savcic as Scarlet Leyendecker and Janina Gavankar as Ren.

Jesse James Keitel is quickly on their way to becoming a breakout star and one to watch in Hollywood. Keitel is a nonbinary actor, writer and artist known for their work on ABC’s “Big Sky,” “Alex Strangelove” (2018), “Younger” (2018) and the Student Academy Award-winning film “Miller & Son” (2019). Aside from “Big Sky,” Keitel will next be seen in the “Queer As Folk” reboot in a starring role.

