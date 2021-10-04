Watch
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Big Sky Returns for Season Two

items.[0].videoTitle
Big Sky Season two
Posted at 8:46 AM, Oct 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-04 08:46:04-04

Last Fall’s #1 Series Returns to ABC for Season Two…Big Sky we speak with the talented,
Jesse James Keitel & Dedee Pfeiffer.

When private detectives Cassie Dewell and Jenny Hoyt reunite to investigate a car wreck outside of Helena, Montana, they soon discover that the case may not be as straightforward as it seems. As they unravel the mystery of the accident, their worlds will collide with a band of unsuspecting teens, a flirtatious face from Jenny’s past, and a vicious outsider hellbent on finding answers. Based on the series of books by C.J. Box. The series stars Katheryn Winnick as Jenny Hoyt, Kylie Bunbury as Cassie Dewell, Brian Geraghty as Ronald Pergman, Dedee Pfeiffer as Denise Brisbane, Jesse James Keitel as Jerrie Kennedy, Omar Metwally as Mark Lindor, Anja Savcic as Scarlet Leyendecker and Janina Gavankar as Ren.

Jesse James Keitel is quickly on their way to becoming a breakout star and one to watch in Hollywood. Keitel is a nonbinary actor, writer and artist known for their work on ABC’s “Big Sky,” “Alex Strangelove” (2018), “Younger” (2018) and the Student Academy Award-winning film “Miller & Son” (2019). Aside from “Big Sky,” Keitel will next be seen in the “Queer As Folk” reboot in a starring role.

For more info, visit: https://abc.com/shows/big-sky

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com