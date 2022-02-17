Big & Rich performing at Valspar Live

Watch
Ruth Eckerd Hall on the Road announces multi-platinum country music star Chris Young will headline Valspar LIVE presented by Chick-fil-A at the 2022 Valspar Championship. Chris will be joined by special guests Big & Rich. Chris Young and Big & Rich will each perform on the Osprey Driving Range adjacent to the Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort, after the conclusion of play on Saturday, March 19 at approximately 6:30 pm. The concert is free of charge to all Saturday tournament patrons, with Big & Rich opening with a 30-minute show prior to Chris Young’s headlining show.

Tickets are on sale now for all tournament days including Saturday at ValsparChampionship.com.

