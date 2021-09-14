The mission of Big Brothers Big Sisters is to create and support one-to-one mentoring relationships that ignite the power and promise of youth. The Big Brothers Big Sisters Pinellas Leadership Council is putting on the Inaugural Cornhole Charity Classic on Sept. 25 at 11am at Big Storm Brewing. It's a cornhole tournament to raise money for our program. $80 per team, $40 per individual. Sponsorships are available. We stalk with Berny Jacques, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Tampa Bay Partnership Director and Madison, Little Sister of the Year to learn more.

They are still in need of mentors and people can learn more by going to BBBSTampaBay.org

Follow on Facebook: facebook.com/BBBSTampaBay