Watch
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Tampa Bay

items.[0].videoTitle
Big Brothers, Big Sisters Cornhole Charity Classic
Posted at 9:52 AM, Sep 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-14 09:52:46-04

The mission of Big Brothers Big Sisters is to create and support one-to-one mentoring relationships that ignite the power and promise of youth. The Big Brothers Big Sisters Pinellas Leadership Council is putting on the Inaugural Cornhole Charity Classic on Sept. 25 at 11am at Big Storm Brewing. It's a cornhole tournament to raise money for our program. $80 per team, $40 per individual. Sponsorships are available. We stalk with Berny Jacques, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Tampa Bay Partnership Director and Madison, Little Sister of the Year to learn more.

They are still in need of mentors and people can learn more by going to BBBSTampaBay.org

Follow on Facebook: facebook.com/BBBSTampaBay

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com