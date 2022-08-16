Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Bier Fest is Back at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay

Bier Fest is back at Busch Gardens with an all-new Oktoberfest-inspired menu!
Posted at 10:08 AM, Aug 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-16 10:08:32-04

Bier Fest is back at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay with an all-new Oktoberfest-inspired menu.

Every weekend through September 5, you can toast delicious brews and coast on epic thrill rides.

This festival blends the local Tampa Bay craft scene with time-honored traditions to create a unique food and beer celebration. Enjoy live entertainment and contemporary fare that pays homage to a traditional Oktoberfest with a modern spin.

Bier Fest is included with park admission. Food and beverage available at an additional cost.

For more information about Bier Fest's all-new menu, artist lineup, a map with the location of all the cabins and to purchase samplers or admission tickets, head to BuschGardensTampa.com.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com