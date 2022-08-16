Bier Fest is back at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay with an all-new Oktoberfest-inspired menu.

Every weekend through September 5, you can toast delicious brews and coast on epic thrill rides.

This festival blends the local Tampa Bay craft scene with time-honored traditions to create a unique food and beer celebration. Enjoy live entertainment and contemporary fare that pays homage to a traditional Oktoberfest with a modern spin.

Bier Fest is included with park admission. Food and beverage available at an additional cost.

For more information about Bier Fest's all-new menu, artist lineup, a map with the location of all the cabins and to purchase samplers or admission tickets, head to BuschGardensTampa.com.