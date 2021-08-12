Watch
Bier Fest at Busch Gardens Starts this Weekend

Bier Fest at Busch Gardens
Posted at 9:36 AM, Aug 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-12 09:36:32-04

This year at Bier Fest, guests can sip seasonal beverage offerings and savor new recipes featuring fan-favorite breweries. Beer flows through the park on an all-new beer trail, weaving between iconic coasters, local live music and fascinating animal habitats while incorporating fan-favorite restaurants and outdoor culinary stations, including the new Giraffe Bar. This year, park guests can toast to new adventures each Friday through Sunday from August 13 to October 31.

Bier Fest is offered each Friday-Sunday from August 13-October 31. You can get your tickets by visiting www.buschgardenstampa.com.

