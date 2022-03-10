Beyond Van Gogh Museum Experience

Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience is open in Sarasota at the Starry Night Pavilion at University Town Center now until April 24th. This family-friendly 3-dimensional experience exhilarates the senses and features more than 300 of Vincent Van Gogh’s iconic artworks.

Website: https://vangoghsarasota.com/

Dates: Open now and will run until April 24th

Hours: Sunday – Wednesday: 10am – 9pm (last entry 8pm) Thursday: 10am – 9pm (last entry 8pm)

Location: Starry Night Pavilion at University Town Center 195 University Town Center Drive, Sarasota FL 34243

Tickets: Tickets start at $39.99 for adults and $23.99 for children